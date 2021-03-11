CHALMETTE, La. (AP) - Two former Louisiana corrections officers convicted of making false statements about a 19-year-old inmate’s death in 2014 have been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge on Wednesday handed Lisa Vaccarella a 21-month sentence and Debra Becnel a three-month term for their actions leading up to the death of Nimali Henry in the St. Bernard Parish Jail, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Vaccarella pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and making false statements to the FBI. Becnel pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Henry died from complications of a rare blood condition that is normally treatable with medication, authorities said. But family members and prosecutors testified that requests for help from her and her family were ignored over the more than 10 days she was in jail while unable to post a $25,000 bail.

Vaccarella previously testified that she noticed Henry was weak, sick and disoriented, and fell to the floor while being moved from her cell. But Vaccarella did not call an ambulance or a doctor, according to prosecutors. Becnel was also accused of not seeking help for Henry, even after observing her condition deteriorate.

An FBI investigation revealed that Vaccarella lied about seeing Henry fall and did not report her supervisor’s failure to get Henry treatment, according to a signed admission. Agents said that Becnel falsely told investigators that Henry never said she needed help or had a serious condition.

The guards’ defense attorneys said the two did take some steps to help Henry, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. But the judge ruled that their efforts were not enough and said that two higher-ranking officials, former Cpl. Timothy Williams and Capt. Andre Dominick, could face stricter punishments for their involvement.

