CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug conspiracy and possession charges, one of 11 people in a group accused of drug-trafficking.

Court documents said Terray Morrison, 32, of Nashua, was a leader of the group, which distributed crack cocaine and other drugs to people in the Nashua area.

Several group members have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from a little over a year to five years. Others await trial or have pleaded guilty.

Morrison, who pleaded guilty Dec. 1 and was sentenced Wednesday in a plea agreement with prosecutors, has used his recent detention time to work jobs in the kitchen and laundry, take classes, and participate in a drug and alcohol abuse treatment program, his attorney said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.