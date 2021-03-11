Rep. David Cicilline, New York Democrat, called out Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia congresswoman reportedly likened him to late fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Mr. Cicilline took issue late Wednesday after Newsweek reported that Ms. Greene replied to a question about the Democratic congressman by responding, in part, “Do you mean Rep. Mussolini?”

“I’m an Italian and a Jew,” Mr. Cicilline reacted on Twitter. “Mussolini was a fascist dictator in league with Adolf Hitler, who murdered six million Jews. Marjorie Taylor Greene can get lost.”

Spokespeople for Ms. Greene did not immediately answer a message seeking her response.

Newsweek reported that Ms. Greene made the remark after Mr. Cicilline said he might propose a rule change in response to Ms. Greene repeatedly delaying legislative procedures since joining Congress.

Ms. Greene, who began serving in the House in early January, has unsuccessfully motioned to adjourn four times in recent weeks, each instance requiring members to cast a vote. Her latest effort was opposed Wednesday by 40 fellow Republicans, in addition to House Democrats.

The rule change being considered by Mr. Cicilline would mean only members of House committees could motion to adjourn. Ms. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments last month amid growing concerns about her past conduct, including social media postings where she expressed support for killing prominent Democrats including future colleague House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

“Not only did Democrats unilaterally strip away my committees, now they want to remove any powers I have to represent my district,” Ms. Greene told Newsweek. “The Democrats run the House of Hypocrites with tyrannical control.”

