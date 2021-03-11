Officials in Maryland’s four most-populated jurisdictions are taking different approaches toward Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order to lift coronavirus capacity limits at businesses on Friday.

Baltimore County officials plan to align their restrictions with the governor’s order, but leaders in Prince George’s County and Baltimore say they are not yet ready to do so. Montgomery County is still deciding its course of action.

Together, the four jurisdictions account for 60% of Maryland’s 390,490 COVID-19 cases and 62% of the state’s 7,832 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Maryland Department of Health data as of Thursday.

Mr. Hogan, a Republican, announced Tuesday that capacity limits for restaurants, religious facilities, fitness centers, retail businesses, personal services and indoor recreational facilities will be lifted starting at 5 p.m. Friday. However, restaurants and bars must continue to provide sit-down, distanced service.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that capacity limits at all local businesses will increase to 50% on Friday. Occupancy restrictions for indoor private gatherings will expand to 20 people and outdoor gatherings will expand to 50 people.

“Because COVID-19 affected us so deeply, our reopening will move at a different pace than the rest of the state,” said Ms. Alsobrooks, a Democrat. “And while we are not ready to open as far as the rest of the state at this point, we are pleased by the information the health department is seeing and our metrics tell us that we can safely do more than we currently are doing.”

Prince George’s has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases (74,851) and the second-highest number of deaths (1,322) in Maryland.

“Due to the decline in cases and our progress in delivering vaccines, our public health experts have advised me that we are now in position to move forward cautiously,” Ms. Alsobrooks said.

The office of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday in an email that the city is also pumping the breaks on easing restrictions.

Baltimore has recorded 41,282 coronavirus cases and 885 related deaths, according to the state Health Department.

“The numbers and public health indicators clearly do not warrant a reopening at the governor’s pace at this time,” Mr. Scott’s office said. “The mayor remains confident in Baltimore’s authority to maintain the common sense, local public health mandates currently in place as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”

Mr. Scott, a Democrat, is scheduled to hold a coronavirus press conference on Friday.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich postponed until Friday a COVID-19 public briefing that had been scheduled for Thursday, a spokesperson told The Washington Times.

“We are working with the council to determine what our next steps will be and have not finalized them at this point,” the spokesperson said Thursday.

Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, has recorded the second-highest number of cases (64,399) and the highest number of deaths (1,392).

During Mr. Hogan’s press conference on Tuesday, the governor strongly urged the various jurisdictions to adhere to his order, even though state law permits localities to implement stricter virus limits.

“My advice would be that they should follow the state guidance and get in line,” Mr. Hogan said. “It’s been very confusing with a patchwork of different people with, ya know, changing rules or not being in alignment with one another.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski agreed with the governor, saying Thursday that he has “repeatedly” noted that “the state’s patchwork approach creates confusion and limits our ability to significantly impact public health.”

However, the Democratic executive cautioned that the county will not hesitate to pull back on reopening if officials deem it necessary.

“If our data in the coming weeks shows that Gov. Hogan’s order creates a detrimental impact to the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, Baltimore County is prepared to take steps to increase restrictions, as needed, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health,” Mr. Olszewski said.

Baltimore County has recorded 52,271 cases and 1,273 deaths.

