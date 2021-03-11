PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than two dozen coronavirus vaccination clinics are set to open in Maine in the coming days.

The state is working with more than 25 health care organizations to offer the dedicated clinics, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The clinics will be held Friday and over the weekend, and a few will happen the following week, the department said.

The dedicated clinics are for school staff and teachers who are ages 60 and older. The health department said every school district will notify eligible teachers and staff members about where they can sign up for the clinics.

Maine has extended eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to teachers, school staff members and people 60 or older. The department said teachers and school staffers of younger ages can get the vaccine at Hannaford, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies dependent on availability.

In other pandemic news in Maine:

___

THE NUMBERS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it has reported 46,441 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The agency has also reported 723 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 146.14 on Feb. 23 to 167.14 on March 9. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3.29 on Feb. 23 to 3.17 on March 9.

___

VETERANS HEALTH CARE

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is working with a Democratic colleague on a proposal to try to reduce health care costs for veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins said the proposal would make sure that veterans who get their health care from the Veterans Health Administration aren’t liable for out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus preventive services. She’s working with Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois on the proposal.

Collins said the proposal ensures that “co-pays for preventive care do not pose a barrier to our veterans.”

