A National Guard member in Washington to protect the U.S. Capitol died in what officials are calling an “apparent medical emergency.”

On Thursday, a spokesman for the National Guard did not release the person’s name or hometown, saying it was pending notification of next-of-kin.

“The individual not on duty at the time and the incident is under investigation,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Carver with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia.

More than 2,000 National Guard troops remain in Washington following the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by thousands of pro-Trump voters. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed to a request from the Capitol Police Department to keep personnel on duty until late May.

