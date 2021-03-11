OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The co-owner of a central Nebraska outfitter has been sentenced to probation in one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases.

Nolan Hueftle, 60, of Broken Bow, was sentenced last week to five years’ probation and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had earlier pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, which bans trafficking in illegally-gotten wildlife, fish and indigenous plants.

Hueftle is the father of Jacob Hueftle, 31, who owned and ran Hidden Hills Outfitters of Broken Bow and was sentenced last year to 30 months in federal prison for violating the Lacey Act. The government contends Hidden Hills Outfitters, its owners and others provided guiding and outfitting services to hunting clients from around the country for the unlawful killing of nearly 100 animals in Nebraska.

As part of Nolan Hueftle‘s plea agreement, he admitted to knowing or participating in several hunting violations, including the killing of deer with a rifle during archery season, maintaining illegal bait sites and the illegal abandonment of game carcasses.

As part of Nolan Hueftle‘s sentence, he is not allowed to hunt, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise help others - including family - doing so during his probation.

At least 32 people have been convicted and two more are awaiting trial. The investigation has netted $627,732 in fines.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.