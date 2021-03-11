CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A man has been arrested after he tied a woman with rope and threatened her with a knife in a parking deck, police said Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police credit the woman’s screams and her 911 call for helping them find the suspect, The Charlotte Observer reported.

A news release from the department said the woman was returning to her car at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the Mint Museum Tower Parking Garage in downtown Charlotte when her assailant held a knife to her throat, blindfolded her and bound her hands behind her back with rope. Police said the woman was able to free herself, get into her car and call for help.

The assailant ran away after the woman screamed, CMPD Capt. Brad Koch said at a news conference Thursday. The victim “gave phenomenal information” about the suspect when she called 911, and police spotted a suspect on cameras nearby and arrested Shamond Sellers, 19, all within 10 minutes, Koch said.

Sellers was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and communicating threats. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

