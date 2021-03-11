WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman has been charged in connection with the 2010 death of a newborn baby whose body was found near the entrance to a Planned Parenthood, police said.

According to Winston-Salem police, a worker at Planned Parenthood arrived on Sept. 11, 2010, to find a plastic tub outside the building, WGHP reported. The worker thought the tub contained a baby doll, but a closer look showed there was a dead newborn baby girl in the tub, police said.

A local church where a funeral was held for the child named her “Therese, the little flower.”

Police were initially unable to identify the child, but they reviewed the case in 2020 and took another look at the evidence, WGHP reported. Investigators identified the mother and on Tuesday arrested Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, and charged her with involuntary manslaughter.

Crow is free on a $100,000 unsecured bond, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.