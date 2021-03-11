House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says America marches to the beat of a different drummer in 2021 — and the percussionist supports gun control.

The California Democrat told reporters Thursday that her party’s quest for gun control will not stop until “we get this job done.”

Her comments came in conjunction with the House passing legislation to require stricter background checks on firearms.

“They said no, time and time again,” the lawmaker said. “Florida. Nevada. You name it all over the country. So, here we are with this legislation, and we’re very optimistic that with 90% support in the public and with public awareness — again, the drumbeat created by the people out there — the survivors of gun violence.”

The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 now heads to the Senate, which Democrats control.

“We told [our supporters that] we’re not resting until we get this job done, and today we’re taking a giant step,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck responded by saying he will try and find a way to duplicate the House’s success even if Republicans resist.

“A vote is what we need,” the New York Democrat said. “Maybe we’ll get the votes. And if we don’t, we’ll come together as a caucus and figure it out how we are going to get this done. But we have to get it done.”

Speaker Pelosi on gun reform: “If you are afraid to vote for gun violence prevention because of your political survival, understand this: The political survival of none of us is more important than the survival of our children.” pic.twitter.com/uU3WoRlz8H — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2021

