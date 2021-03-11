KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A woman is Kansas City’s latest homicide victim after officers found her fatally shot in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood, police said.

The officers were on patrol nearby around 10 p.m. Wednesday when they heard gunshots and searched the area, police said in a news release. They found the woman lying in the street in the 500 block of Wabash Avenue.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to gather evidence and canvass the area for witnesses, police said. No arrests or suspects in the shooting had been announced by Thursday morning.

