TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A teenage boy fired shots at police officers and fatally wounded an elderly man during a drive-by shooting at a gas station in Toledo, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, as members of the police department’s Gang Task Force were conducting a traffic stop at the station.

Authorities say the 15-year-old boy, who was in a stolen car, fired the shots as the vehicle he was in sped off. At least one shot hit 74-year-old John Toyer, who was inside his vehicle at the station.

Toyer was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It wasn’t clear if his vehicle was the one police had stopped.

After the shots were fired, police pursued the vehicle but the chase soon ended. The suspected teen shooter was then captured after a brief foot chase.

The teen is charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault on a police officer. He is being held in a youth detention center.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.