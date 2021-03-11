MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding two adult roommates, according to Mesa police.

They said the teen was arguing with two 23-year-old roommates about rent and other issues Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press is not releasing the boy’s name because he’s a juvenile.

Police said the teen became angry during the argument with the roommates and allegedly fired shots at one of them.

He reportedly told police that the victim he intended to shoot was being aggressive toward him and he did not mean to shoot the second person.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said one of the adults was shot in the foot and the other in the back and the leg.

The teen has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Center on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they have not yet recovered the gun involved in the incident.

