Former President Donald Trump is trying to field an army of his own for the 2022 midterm elections — whether GOP leaders like it or not.

Mr. Trump fired warning shots over the bow of the national party by first forbidding the use of his image in fundraising and then by cajoling former NFL player Hershel Walker to return to his home state of Georgia to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

David Johnson, a Georgia-based GOP strategist, said it is clear Mr. Trump still believes that shady actors stole the election from him and feels abandoned by the national party and elected Republican leaders.

“He hates losing, so he wants revenge,” Mr. Johnson said. “He wants revenge on everybody.”

Mr. Trump is targeting his ire at the party committees tasked with protecting GOP incumbents — including those who voted to impeach or convict him for inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

His team sent a cease-and-desist order late last week to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee warning them not to use his name or likeness to raise money from donors.

The RNC rebuffed the demand, telling Mr. Trump’s lawyers that it “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech.”

Still, Mr. Trump’s demand put some of his biggest allies on Capitol Hill — including Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the NRSC, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — in the awkward position of trying to boost incumbents while showing allegiance to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump has taken things a step further by urging his followers to instead send their contributions to his Save America PAC, assuring them that he still supports the GOP but not “RINOs and fools.”

He showered praise on those who have raced to his side but called on his supporters to oust the Republicans — seven in the Senate and 10 in the House — who lined up against him during the impeachment trial.

He vowed to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the only Senate Republican running for reelection in 2022 who voted to convict.

Speculation also is bubbling that Lara Trump, his son Eric’s wife, could run for the seat held by retiring Sen. Richard Burr, who also backed impeachment, enraging Trump backers in North Carolina.

Mr. Trump endorsed candidates running to unseat House Republicans, including Max Miller’s bid to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzales in Ohio.

“He definitely wants his team,” Mr. Johnson said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump leaned on Mr. Walker to start thinking about the Senate race in Georgia.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Mr. Trump said. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Mr. Walker, who was once the star of the former president’s United States Football League franchise, has been a vocal Trump supporter for years.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.