COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A woman who police said was speeding and talking on FaceTime when she hit two pedestrians in Columbia has pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter after one of the victims died.

Regine McCracken faces a sentence of three to 10 years in the 2019 death of Randall Siddens, 34, who was struck by her car as he picked up traffic cones after a triathlon.

McCracken will be sentenced May 5, exactly two years after the crash, The Columbia Missourian reported. Siddens was thrown 127 feet and died in November 2019.

McCracken was on FaceTime and driving 18 mph over the speed limit when she hit Siddens and another pedestrian, police said.

A probable cause statement said McCracken failed to stop for a red light, swerved to avoid a crash , hit the victims and then struck a parked vehicle.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.