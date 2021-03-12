NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) - A man who authorities say was driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash in western Pennsylvania that killed four people last month was arraigned Friday on numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Timothy Richardson, 31, of Pitcairn, was westbound on Route 30 in North Huntingdon when he failed to negotiate a curve on Feb. 14 and crossed into the eastbound lane, where he collided with an eastbound vehicle carrying three women who were returning home from a Lunar New Year Mass at a Pittsburgh church.

Jeffrey Tomay, 44, of McKeesport, who was riding in the front seat of Richardson’s car, and the driver of the other car, 51-year-old Thu Thi Xuan Nguyen of Greensburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two North Huntingdon woman who were riding in Nguyen’s car - 67-year-old Lan Thi Trinh and 30-year-old Phuongan Trinh Tran - later died at a hospital.

Richardson suffered multiple injuries and was released from the hospital shortly before he was arraigned. He did not enter a plea and was being held on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.