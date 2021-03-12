Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke into open warfare with his own party on Friday over his sexual harassment scandal, accusing Democratic lawmakers who are calling for his resignation of engaging in “politics at its worst.”

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion, are in my opinion reckless and dangerous,” Mr. Cuomo told reporters. “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”

The Democratic governor vowed again, “I’m not going to resign. I never harassed anyone, I never abused anyone, I never assaulted anyone.”

A majority of New York’s Democratic House delegation on Friday called for the governor to resign amid the scandal in which six women have accused Mr. Cuomo of sexual harassment. One of the women said Mr. Cuomo groped her at the governor’s residence after she was summoned to his home late last year.

Among the Democrats now calling for Mr. Cuomo to step down are House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Mr. Cuomo said of the allegations against him, “There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period. I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives.”

He said as a former state attorney general, he knows “there are often many motivations for making an allegation. That is why you need to know the facts.”

The New York Assembly announced on Thursday that it will conduct an impeachment investigation of Mr. Cuomo’s actions. State Attorney General Letitia James also is conducting an independent probe.

