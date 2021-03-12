The Justice Department is expecting to charge at least 100 more Capitol riot suspects as it presses forward with its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, department lawyers wrote in a court filing Friday.

Federal prosecutors made the disclosure in a motion requesting a 60-day delay in the case against nine members of the Oath Keepers movement who have been charged with conspiring to carry out the Capitol attack.

“The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of evidence,” the prosecutors wrote.

“The investigation continues and the government expects that at least one hundred additional individuals will be charged,” the filing continued.

Prosecutors said they are still investigating some “conspiratorial activity” ahead of the riot involving a “large number of participants.”

They wrote that the riot is “likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”

So far, the Justice Department has charged over 300 individuals and executed more than 900 search warrants. Authorities have executed warrants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in connection with the deadly riot, according to the filing.

Investigators have received more than 210,000 tips, a “substantial portion” of which include video, photo and social media posts, according to the court filing. Authorities have also filed 80,000 reports and 93,000 attachments related to law enforcement interviews.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.