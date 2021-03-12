LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a bouncer at a downtown La Crosse bar after he was denied entry to the establishment.

Timothy Young, 32, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday where he entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Fimple.

According to a criminal complaint, Fimple wouldn’t let Young in the the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly the Twisted Moose, during the early morning hours of June 27.

Surveillance video shows Young pulling up to the front of the bar in a vehicle a short time later, getting a handgun from the trunk and shooting the 19-year-old bouncer.

The Spring Grove, Minnesota man walked back to the car and sped off, the complaint said.

Young is scheduled to be sentenced May 7. The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A judge will decide whether Young will ever be eligible for supervised release.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said the prosecution will ask the judge not to allow Young to petition for release for 40 years.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.