ZOOM me, I’m Irish!

President Biden will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by meeting virtually with Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, the White House said Friday.

“They will reaffirm the deep, historic partnership and extraordinary people-to-people ties between the United States and Ireland,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “They will also discuss combatting COVID-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland.”

The latter part of the statement suggests Brexit will loom large as Mr. Biden, who is of Irish descent, and Mr. Martin meet over a TV screen.

While Ireland isn’t a direct part of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, it could see trickle-down effects because its neighbor, Northern Ireland, is a part of the withdrawal and there are implications at the border.

Ms. Psaki said the pandemic prevents traditional celebrations on March 17 but “we look forward to marking this holiday and our close relationship with Ireland in a safe way.”

