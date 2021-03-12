KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the death earlier this week of a 4-month-old boy as a homicide after doctors treating the infant revealed he had suffered fatal internal injuries.

Officers were called Tuesday evening to a home along Harrison Street for a report of an infant not breathing, police said in a news release. There were no immediate outward signs of trauma or injury to the baby, who was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Doctors informed police of the injuries the next day, when the baby was taken off life support. Doctors said the baby had suffered a forehead injury, complex skull fracture, brain bleed and chest trauma, police said.

The medical examiner’s office has ruled the child’s death a homicide. Police have not released the baby’s name, and no arrests had been reported by Friday morning.

