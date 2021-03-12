BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) - A south central Nebraska man facing 15 counts involving child sexual abuse has asked a judge to move his trial because of negative pretrial publicity.

William Quinn, 56, of Oxford, filed a motion asking that his trial be moved out of Furnas County because of what he called “excessive prejudicial media coverage” that he contends makes it impossible to find a fair and impartial jury in the county, KRVN reported.

A hearing on the change of venue motion is scheduled for April 15. His trial is currently scheduled to start in Furnas County on June 14.

Quinn is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic device and one count of child abuse.

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving a minor female from June 2019 through January 2020. Quinn has been held without bail since his arrest on Jan. 19, 2020.

