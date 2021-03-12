COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia man who shot an 18-year-old woman to death while she sat in a car at an intersection was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.

Javion Wallace-Lawhorn was sentenced after he entered an Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault, KRCG reported. An Alford plea admits prosecutors have enough evidence to convict but does not admit guilt.

Wallace-Lawhorn was initially charged with second-degree murder and four other charges in the Sept. 13, 2019 death of Nadria Wright. Her friend, Sam Baldwin, 28, was seriously injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors said Wallace-Lawhorn pulled up to a vehicle the two victims were in and fired into the car. He was arrested Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

Columbia police said Wallace-Lawhorn and Baldwin were feuding.

