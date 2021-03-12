DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man who killed one person and injured another in a shooting a commercial district north of I-235 in Des Moines was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week.

Michael Lyke Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years on each of three counts in the case, television station KCCI reported. He was ordered to serve the sentences one after the other.

In February, Lyke pleaded guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the June 2019 killing of 41-year-old Earl Caldwell. Another man, 39-year-old Des Moines resident Littleton William Clark, was injured.

Lyke had been scheduled to go to trial in April on first-degree murder and other charges and would have received a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

