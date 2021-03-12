HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) - A standoff that began after a man stabbed a relative inside an Ohio home ended when the man charged at police and was fatally shot by at least one officer, authorities said,

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Harrison Township home around 2 a.m. Friday after receiving a domestic violence report. Deputies soon got the stabbing victim out of the house and requested a SWAT team because the suspect was acting erratically, authorities said.

Negotiators then spent about 40 minutes trying to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, but could hear him causing damage inside the home. The man eventually came out and officers tried to detain him using nonlethal tactics, but he was able to escape after a brief struggle and got back inside the home.

The next time the man left the house, he had an undisclosed weapon and charged at officers on the perimeter, authorities said. At least one officer opened fire, and the man was hit by at least one shot. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities have not said how many shots were fired or if more than one officer fired their weapon. A police dog who tried to help subdue the suspect was injured but was expected to recover.

The stabbing victim was being treated at a hospital and was listed in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. That person’s name and the relationship with the suspect was not disclosed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will lead the investigation of the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.