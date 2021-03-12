Maryland officials have extended the filing date for state income taxes by three months.

Peter Franchot, the state’s comptroller, announced Thursday that the filing date would be moved from April 15 to July 15.

“We’ve never before seen so many changes to the current year’s tax code in the midst of the tax filing season,” Mr. Franchot said in a press release. “We’re realistic about the burden this puts on taxpayers, tax preparers and our staff, which is why I’m taking this emergency action to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15.”

Filing deadlines in neighboring Virginia (May 1) and the District of Columbia (April 15) are still in effect.

Last year, the IRS extended the nationwide 2021 tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 due to the pandemic. Some members of Congress, including leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee, urged the agency last week to implement the same extension this year.

