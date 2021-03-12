The Montgomery County Council in Maryland voted unanimously Friday to ease local coronavirus restrictions.

The nine-member council passed County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposal to expand capacity limits for a number of businesses and activities in the state’s most populated jurisdiction, which has more than 1 million residents.

Beginning at 5 p.m., all virus-related restrictions for childcare facilities in the county will be lifted, and religious facilities can operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor gatherings can allow 50 people, indoor gatherings can allow 25 people and the “1 person per 200 square feet of space” rule will be removed.

On March 26, arts and entertainment facilities can reopen at 25%. Capacity limits will increase from 25% to 50% for fitness centers, indoor dining at restaurants, bowling alleys, escape rooms, museums and art galleries, personal services facilities, pools, retail establishments, and recreation centers.

The decision comes three days after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered capacity limits at most businesses, including restaurants, retail and religious facilities, to be lifted at 5 p.m. on Friday. Restaurants and bars, however, must continue sit-down, distanced service.

The Republican governor’s statewide rules also increase capacity for large indoor and outdoor venues to 50% capacity. Other safety protocols, such as masks and social distancing, still will be required.

Local jurisdictions in Maryland have the authority to enforce stricter rules, and Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando expressed frustration over Mr. Hogan’s recent order.

“What Gov. Hogan did this week, it was irresponsible, it was reckless, and it endangered people’s lives, and I dare say it was politically motivated,” Mr. Jawando said Friday. “I don’t agree on everything in this order, but because in large part we have come together and put science and public health first — when it’s very hard to do so, knowing that there’s real economic consequences to that, there’s social [and] emotional consequences to our children — but we did it because those are tough, but correct decisions to make.”

Meanwhile, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that the city will not adhere to the statewide order and local virus restrictions will remain in place because “now is not the time to let up.”

“I have an obligation to protect the public health and safety of Baltimoreans,” Mr. Scott said during a press conference. “Our nation and our city are still very much in the midst of this pandemic.”

Nearby in Baltimore County, officials said they plan to align with the governor’s order. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that local business capacity limits can increase to 50% Friday evening, but overall the county will “move at a different pace than the rest of the state.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.