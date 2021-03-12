CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will receive more than $9.4 million in federal grants to help fight substance use disorder and bolster access to mental health services under the coronavirus relief package signed into law in December, the state’s congressional delegation said Friday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on Granite Staters’ mental health, with many people experiencing acute stress, anxiety, depression and trauma as they grapple with the devastating impacts of this crisis,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who pushed for the provision.

“The substance use disorder epidemic has been exacerbated by COVID-19, with both patients and treatment providers struggling to get the resources and support they need to stay afloat,” she added in her statement.

The package includes a total of $4.25 billion in funding for substance use disorder treatment and mental health care.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.