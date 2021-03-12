EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Mukilteo woman must serve a year in prison for helping conceal evidence in a pair of torture murders in 2018, a Snohomish County judge ruled this week.

Anika St. Mary, 21, was the final defendant charged in the killings of Mohamed Adan, 21, and Ezekiel Kelly, 22, whose bodies were discovered in July 2018. St. Mary helped clean blood from the back of a Saturn sedan, where both young men were tortured in separate abductions hours apart, the Everett Herald reported.

Yet St. Mary “acted shocked” when detectives told her Kelly was dead, and she asserted that her then-boyfriend, Hassani Hassani, had been home the entire night of July 2, when in truth her boyfriend and his friend, Anthony Hernandez-Cano, kidnapped and murdered Kelly, according to charging papers.

St. Mary’s plea deal called for no prison time if she served what’s known as a parenting sentencing alternative. She is the mother of two young children.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge George Appel rejected the agreement, citing her troubling “lack of insight” about herself, while noting she reportedly gave up the primary caretaker role for her second child within days of birth in 2020.

Prosecutors held off on filing formal charges against St. Mary until September 2020. She pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Hernandez-Cano is serving a life sentence for two counts of aggravated murder. St. Mary’s then-boyfriend, Hassani Hassani, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm and first-degree kidnapping. A Snohomish County judge sentenced him to 35 years behind bars.

