NEW YORK (AP) - Prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Friday against a New York City man charged with sex trafficking children and promoting prostitution, among other offenses.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James said Paul Alexander of the Bronx, a registered sex offender, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the top charges in the 17-count indictment.

James accused Alexander, listed the the CEO of a private jet charter company, of sexually abusing young girls and arranging for other men to have access to them for sex.

Alexander, 57, was arrested in December after an undercover operation and remains in custody. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

