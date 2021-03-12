OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha police officer was shot and critically injured during a confrontation at a shopping mall on Friday, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said.

The male officer, who was not identified, was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Schmaderer said two officers responded to a call at the Westroads Mall about 4 p.m. Friday and one of them was shot.

The suspect was arrested after a high speed chase along Interstate 80 that began about 90 minutes after the shooting, Lt. Sherie Thomas said. The gun used in the shooting was found when the suspect was arrested, she said.

The officer was alert Friday evening and will undergo surgery, she said.

No other details were immediately available.

