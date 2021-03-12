CHAMITA, N.M. (AP) - Four people were shot, one fatally, after being old to leave when their SUV pulled off a northern New Mexico county road onto adjacent private property, the State Police said Friday.

Two other people in the vehicle were uninjured in the incident that occurred early Thursday morning in Chamita, 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Santa Fe, the State Police said in a statement.

According to the statement, occupants of a residence on the property told the people in the SUV “to get off the property” and then began shooting at the vehicle.

The SUV went through a fence and came to a stop on adjoining property, the statement said..

As officers tried to make contact, the residents barricaded themselves into a home before eventually surrendering, the statement said.

According to the statement, investigators learned that one suspect had approached the victims after the shooting and asked them “do you want some more?

No identities on information on the residents status was released.

