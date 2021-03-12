COUSHATTA, La. (AP) - A Connecticut man who died after Louisiana sheriff’s deputies fired at him following a car chase was armed with a handgun, state police said Friday.

Michael Laduca, 42, died Wednesday night. Deputies from DeSoto and Red River parishes were involved in the shooting. The parish sheriffs asked state police to conduct an independent investigation.

Police said Laduca failed to pull over for a traffic stop and led DeSoto deputies into Red River Parish, where he drove his vehicle through a fence and into a ditch. He got out and ran from the vehicle before the confrontation that led to his death.

The state police Bureau of Investigation is gathering information on the shooting. Investigators have released few details but Trooper Brent Hardy, a state police spokesman, confirmed Friday that Laduca had a handgun.

Laduca was from Waterford, Connecticut.

