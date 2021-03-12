KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police have identified a woman found fatally shot in Kansas City’s Pendleton Heights neighborhood.

The woman, identified Friday as 25-year-old Deja Veal, was found by officers who were on patrol nearby around 10 p.m. Wednesday when they heard gunshots. Veal was found lying in the street along Wabash Avenue after the officers searched the area, police said in a news release.

Arriving paramedics pronounced Veal dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to gather evidence and canvass the area for witnesses, police said. No arrests or suspects in the shooting had been announced by Friday afternoon.

