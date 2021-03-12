WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man suspected of shooting two others - one fatally - before turning the gun on himself has been released from a hospital and booked into jail, Wichita police said.

DeAdrian Johnson, 26, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Detectives have said they suspect Johnson was under the influence of drugs Saturday night when Christopher Terrell, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were shot.

Officers sent to investigate the shooting also found Johnson with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three were taken to hospitals, where Terrell died. Police have said the three were acquainted and that some type of disturbance among the group preceded the shooting.

Johnson also faces unrelated charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery, police said.

