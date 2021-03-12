WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say that a woman has been arrested on charges that stem from the death of her newborn child more than a decade ago.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, of Walkertown, was arrested Tuesday.

Winston-Salem police said that she was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the infant known as “Therese, the Little Flower.” An arrest warrant said that Crow is accused of killing her unnamed infant child on Sept. 11, 2010.

Crow was released on an unsecured bond set at $100,000 and is scheduled to appear in court March 25. She declined to comment to the newspaper on Thursday when reached by phone and asked about the charges against her.

Police said the baby’s body was found in a container outside a Planned Parenthood office in Winston-Salem. After no one came forward to identify her, she became known as “Therese, the Little Flower.”

The girl was buried on Sept. 29, 2010, at Lewisville United Methodist Church in Lewisville. About 120 mourners attended the baby’s funeral.

Police said that investigators developed new leads in the cast last fall after reviewing some evidence that was gathered in 2010. Authorities said that information led to Crow.

