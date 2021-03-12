HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with using a metal pipe to beat another man to death was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at his arraignment Friday.

Diecryk Garcia, 35, faces a murder charge in the death of John Rosado, 34.

Rosado was found Thursday afternoon lying on the sidewalk outside a Haverhill apartment building and bleeding profusely from head wounds, authorities said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Garcia lived in the building but Rosado did not. Prosecutors did not disclose a possible motive.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on Garcia’s behalf and he was held without bail.

His court-appointed attorney, Ron Ranta, asked for a delay of the arraignment

“I don’t believe he’s competent at this time to understand the proceedings,” Ranta said.

Assistant District Attorney Cal Skeirik said after finding the victim, police followed a trail of blood to the second floor of the building that led to Garcia‘s apartment. Inside, police found a shiny metal pipe that appeared to have fresh blood on it, Skeirik said.

An attorney for the property manager of Garcia‘s apartment building told The Eagle-Tribune that Garcia had recently been served an eviction notice.

