LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Wynn Las Vegas employee who authorities say fatally shot a security guard at the Strip hotel parking area and then killed himself left home four days earlier and was believed to be armed, according to a police report.

Reggie Tagget’s mother told Las Vegas police she last saw her son March 5, when he left his cell phone at home, climbed out a window and drove away in her car, according to a missing person report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Family members told police that Tagget, 42, had a gun and they did not know where he was going. They said they were worried because he had been asking them for money, kept a gun, “and he drinks alcohol,” the report said.

Wynn officials noticed Tagget had not shown up for work Monday or Tuesday, company spokesman Michael Weaver said.

Police said Tagget drove to the Wynn on Tuesday evening, entered an employee parking area using his employee badge, and fatally shot security guard Yoseph Almonte before killing himself.

Almonte’s wife, Marjorie Almonte, told KVVU-TV and KLAS-TV that her husband, 31, was a retired Marine, originally from New York, who lived in Las Vegas for about three years. The couple met at the Wynn, where Marjorie Almonte used to work.

Wynn announced that the shooting prompted a review of security protocols that resulted in a decision to equip guards at the Las Vegas Strip resort with ballistic body armor.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.