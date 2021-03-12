PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Rhode Island bar 10 years ago has been apprehended in Texas, the state attorney general’s said Friday.

Jason Lopes, 33, formerly of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, was arrested in Garland, Texas, this week, Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. He is currently in custody in Texas and is awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island.

No defense attorney for Lopes was listed in online court records.

Lopes has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge in connection with the December 2010 stabbing of Zackary Marshall outside a Providence bar, authorities said.

“Ten years is a long time, and I recognize how difficult it has been for the family of Mr. Marshall to wait for this day to come,” Neronha said. “There is a distance on road to justice still to travel, but I am pleased that we have reached this point.”

The arrest was made based on the discovery of new evidence in the case, city Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said in a statement.

“The arrest in this case is another example of the tireless work conducted by Providence police detectives every day,” he said.

