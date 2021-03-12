NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A police officer was wounded and a woman was killed Friday morning when a traffic stop in Tennessee turned into a shootout, authorities said.

Metro Nashville Police Officer Josh Baker pulled over a vehicle because the owner was wanted on six outstanding warrants, police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets. Nika Holbert, 31, was driving the vehicle, though it wasn’t clear if she was the owner. The traffic stop “devolved” into a shootout when Holbert fired at Baker and he fired back, Aaron said.

Baker was hit in the torso and underwent surgery Friday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Aaron said. The 14-year veteran was in stable condition, police said.

Holbert drove away and crashed. She suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.