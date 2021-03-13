WAKEFIELD, R.I. (AP) - Three young men and a juvenile are accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman in Rhode Island and then sending her video clips of the incident.

The woman told state police that she was both physically and sexually assaulted at a home in Wakefield on March 1 and that she became aware of the details after the suspects sent her the video.

Police arrested one juvenile on Friday, along with Trenton Scuncio, 18, of Wakefield, Jah’quin Sekator, 18, of South Kingston, and Montrell Wilson, 19, of Narragansett. They were charged with first and second degree sexual assault, simple assault, video voyeurism and conspiracy.

The adult suspects are being held without bail and will be arraigned Monday. The juvenile’s case is being handled in family court.

It was unclear Saturday if they have attorneys.

