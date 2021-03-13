SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Several businesses were evacuated and a highway ramp was shut down as police investigated the discovery of three pipe bombs in Salem.

The devices were found in a vehicle that police pulled over Friday evening because its registration was expired. Part of Pelham Road and the Exit 2 ramp from Interstate 93 were closed, and nearby businesses were evacuated while the State Police bomb squad was called in.

No one was injured. Two individuals were taken into custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.