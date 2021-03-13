SEATTLE (AP) - The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a Des Moines couple who were fatally shot in an apparent altercation inside their residence March 5.

The Seattle Times reports Etenesh Kebede and Hagos Berihun both died from gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides, according to the medical examiner.

Des Moines police arrested the couple’s 26-year-old son and a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide but he was conditionally released from the King County Jail on Wednesday without criminal charges filed against him. The police investigation is ongoing.

The son, who called 911, told arriving police officers that his father had shot his mother, according to the probable cause statement outlining the police case against him. The statement doesn’t explicitly accuse the son of shooting his father but notes Berihun had at least one gunshot wound to his back. The son was shot in the hand, the statement says.

When police arrived at the family’s residence, the son opened the door and officers noted blood on his clothes and hands, the probable cause statement said. He directed officers to the family room where his parents were and medics attempted lifesaving efforts but Kebede and Berihun died at the scene.

The mother, father and son were the only people in the house during the shootings, says the statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.