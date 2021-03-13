Homeland Security on Saturday acknowledged “record numbers” of migrants showing up at the border, and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tapped FEMA to help hold and transport juveniles.

Mr. Mayorkas said the move is part of a 90-day “government-wide” effort to deal with the migrant surge, which he traced back to the Trump administration but which most analysts say was caused by President Biden’s changes in policy.

He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be used to get children out of Border Patrol custody faster.

Under the law, the children are supposed to be transferred to shelters run by the federal Health Department within 72 hours of being nabbed at the border, but there’s not enough capacity in those shelters and a record number of children are now backlogged at Border Patrol facilities.

“I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care. Yet, as I have said many times, a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child,” the secretary said.

He said FEMA and the Health Department have linked up and are looking to expand capacity.

He also confirmed that ICE will be involved in helping with “security.”

Mr. Mayorkas earlier this week announced he was reviving the Trump administration’s 2019 plan for a “Volunteer Force” of Homeland Security employees who can help with a number of administrative tasks to assist Customs and Border Protection.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.