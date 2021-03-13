FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Cass County District Court jury has found a Fargo man guilty in the death of his girlfriend.

Sheldon Davis, 46, was convicted Friday of murder, arson and endangering by fire in the death of 52-year-old Denise Anderson. Her body was found in Davis‘ apartment after a fire on Aug 1, 2019, KFGO reports.

The jury deliberated about an hour before convicting Davis. He faces a maximum life in prison without parole.

Davis had denied the allegations and said someone else had killed Anderson.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.