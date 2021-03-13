WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - A 21-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency during firefighter training in upstate New York died nine days after being stricken.

Peyton Morse died Friday afternoon at Guthrie Hospital in Sayre, Penn., according to fire officials. He had been training to become a firefighter in Watertown.

Morse had been participating in an 11-week training course at the State Academy of Fire Science Training on March 3 near Watkins Glen. He had been working with a breathing apparatus when he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital in nearby Pennsylvania, according to WWNY-TV.

“Firefighter Morse remained in the ICU fighting for his life with his wife and family beside him,” Watertown Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said in a news release. “Peyton’s entire life was dedicated to helping people and we would want all of us to continue his mission in life.”

Morse had previously been an associate member of a fire department in suburban Albany.

Police and state officials are investigating the incident.

