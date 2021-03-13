Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives announced the appointment of new members of their parties to its powerful Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said the 13 members of her party on the 23-person committee include two new appointees: Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado and Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, announced four new GOP members of the panel, meanwhile: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of New York, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Darin LaHood of Illinois and Trent Kelly of Mississippi.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat, has jurisdiction of the multiple federal agencies and military components that comprise the U.S. intelligence community, making its members responsible for overseeing some of the nation’s most sensitive activities and operations.

Mr. Schiff and Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, were previously reappointed the panel’s chairman and ranking member, respectively, but who would join them was unclear in the weeks since.

“We have much to do to keep our country safe,” Mr. Schiff said in a social media post welcoming the six new additions to the House committee. “Looking forward to our work together,” he tweeted.

Mrs. Pelosi said the 13 Democrats on the committee this Congress include Mr. Schiff, Mr. Crow and Mr. Cooper, plus Reps. Jim Himes of Connecticut, André Carson of Indiana, Jackie Speier of California, Mike Quigley of Illinois, Eric Swalwell of California, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Peter Welch of Vermont, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Val Demings of Florida and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.

Democratic Rep. Terri Sewel of Alabama served on the House intelligence committee during the previous Congress but was not among those appointed by leadership this time around.

Mr. McCarthy said the 10 GOP members of the House intelligence committee this Congress would include the four newcomers and Mr. Nunes. Republicans who served on the committee last Congress and remain in office include Reps. Mike Turner and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Chris Stewart of Utah, Rick Crawford of Arkansas and Elise Stefanik of New York. Texas Republican Reps. Mike Conaway and Will Hurt both served on the committee last Congress but are now out of office.

“On the Intelligence Committee, these Members will be effective forces in keeping the American people safe, as we confront our nation’s adversaries, adapt to new threats and work with our allies,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement.

“Intelligence is the first line of defense in protecting our country against threats and foreign adversaries,” said Mr. McCarthy. “Our civilian and military intelligence professionals do incredible work in gathering critical intelligence and deserve to have leaders on the Congressional intelligence committees who will match their level of dedication.”

Mr. McCarthy separately said on Twitter he plans to introduce a resolution soon to remove Mr. Swallwel from the committee amid accusations about the Democrat’s connections to an alleged Chinese spy.

“Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation’s secrets.” Mr. McCarthy tweeted.

