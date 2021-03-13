SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in a methamphetamine distribution case, a federal prosecutor said Friday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release that James Coleman, 44, of Ringgold, was convicted as a result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began in 2017. The investigation included intercepted phone calls and “controlled” purchases arranged by federal agents.

Van Hook’s release said evidence seized as a result of those purchases included crack cocaine and pure methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.