CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A 52-year-old North Carolina man dubbed the “blue light bandit” has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

James Douglas Miller, of Charlotte, is accused of using blue lights to try to pull over cars on an interstate highway in western North Carolina, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Miller was arrested Thursday and charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office said Miller is accused of activating blue lights to stop drivers on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County on two separate occasions between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the state highway patrol requires officers who are driving unmarked patrol cars to sound the siren while activating their blue lights when they pull someone over.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.