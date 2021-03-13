NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has put an upstate New York man under house arrest while he faces charges of ripping away a police officer’s badge and radio during the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Magistrate H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. allowed Thomas Sibick to stay in home detention at his father’s house over the objections of federal prosecutors who argued at a hearing on Friday in Buffalo that Sibick should stay in jail. A message was left Sibick‘s attorney on Saturday.

Sibick is facing disorderly conduct, assault and other charges filed in Washington related to the Jan. 6 riot that has resulted in several arrests of New York residents, including many who bragged about their exploits on social media.

According to a criminal complaint, Sibick took the badge and radio back to Buffalo and tried to hide them.

Sibick allegedly admitted he was part of a mob that confronted the officer. He claimed to have grabbed the officer’s law enforcement gear as a way to protect him, the complaint said.

